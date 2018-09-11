Event honors first responders in remembrance of 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – People gathered Tuesday evening at the Metropolitan Convention Center for the South Carolina Midlands First Responders and Military Service Members, to remember the brave men and women that jumped into action on Sept. 11, 2001.

Seventeen years ago, many watched in horror as the country experience the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly three thousand lives were lost on that day, and events like this one urge us to never forget them.