First shelter in Columbia opens its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As evacuees from the coast begin making their way into Columbia, Ridgeview High School has already opened its doors to help those who don’t have a place to stay.

Volunteers from Red Cross plan to provide food, water and resources for those whose homes are threatened by Hurricane Florence.

At the moment, few people are occupying the shelter, but officials expect many more to come over the next few days.

