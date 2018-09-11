Greg Olsen re-injures foot, out at least one month

CHARLOTTE, NC (ESPN) — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot in the first quarter of Sunday’s opening 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The team said Tuesday that there are no plans for surgery for Olsen at this time, and he will be evaluated on a monthly basis.

Olsen first broke his foot in a year ago in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He had surgery for that fracture and missed nine games.

On Sunday, Olsen returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches and in a walking boot.

Also Tuesday, the Panthers announced that offensive tackle Daryl Williamsinjured his right knee during the game when a Cowboys player fell on him. Williams left the field in a golf cart with less than 10 minutes left in the game. Early in camp, Williams suffered a torn MCL and dislocated his right patella.

Surgery is recommended for Williams, and the Panthers are expected to place him on injured reserve, a league source told ESPN. Amini Silatolu, who replaced Williams on Sunday, is expected to get the first shot at the job. Recently acquired Corey Robinson also could figure into the equation.

Olsen, 33, in April signed a two-year extension through the 2020 season. He was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday with a stiff back, but he was able to start.

Olsen, the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2014-16), had two catches for 33 yards before leaving the game.

Rookie tight end Ian Thomas will be first up to replace Olsen as the receiving tight end. Chris Manhertz is the only other tight end on the roster, so look for Carolina to add another player at that position.

Olsen, in an interview with ESPN during training camp, said he couldn’t imagine there being a more complete tight end to come out of the 2018 draft class than Thomas.

“Ian has all the traits to be a true NFL tight end,” Olsen said. “He’s strong enough. He can engage at the line of scrimmage. He’s smooth. He’s faster than you think he is. He catches the ball well. So I think Ian has a chance to have all the traits to be a complete guy.

“There’s a handful of them throughout the league that are asked to play every down. Ian is a guy that has those traits early.”

Coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that Thomas was “pretty well prepared” to step into Olsen’s role.

“There are some things, obviously, that he still has to learn, and he has a long way to go in terms of having the natural feel that Greg has and having that rapport Greg has,” Rivera said. “He’s been good with his blocking, he’s been good with his route running, he’s been good with his receiving. But he’s got to get better as a route runner, a blocker and a receiver. He’s a young guy. There’s a lot to his game he’s got to learn.”