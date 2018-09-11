Remembering 9/11 seventeen years later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today marks seventeen years since thousands were killed in terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville Pennsylvania.

The flags atop the State House are at half staff tonight in memory of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R) released a statement today about the events that took place years ago. “Seventeen years may have passed, but we must never, ever forget the horrors of September 11, and we must continue to protect ourselves so that it can never happen again.” Graham said.

The names of all those lost on that terrible day were read aloud in remembrance in New York.