Richland deputies investigate shooting on Brookman Road

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating an early morning shooting today on Brookman Road.

Authorities say they responded to a call about shots being fired after 2:30 a.m. on 1120 Brookman Road.

Deputies say although a home was damaged by bullets, no one was reported injured.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.