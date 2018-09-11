The Federal Government mobilizes in preparation for Hurricane Florence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As South Carolina prepares for any possible impact from Hurricane Florence, the Federal Government is mobilizing its efforts to respond up and down the East Coast.

President Donald Trump has declared a State of Emergency in South Carolina and North Carolina.

speaking today from the oval office, President Trump says the resources are at the ready.

The president says even though the Government will do what they can to help if and when they have to, the President is urging residents in the path of the storm to evacuate as soon as possible.