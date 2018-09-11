Tips for pet owners preparing for Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today the ASPCA sent out reminders of what to do with your pet during the evacuation.

The number one thing is to never leave pets behind, and make sure they are wearing proper identification.

Additional suggestions include:

Create a portable pet emergency kit with items including medical records, water, water bowls, pet food and medications.

Prepare your pets for evacuation – get them comfortable with a travel carrier in advance to help prevent a potential escape.

The ASPCA offers a mobile app which allows pet owners to store pet records and includes a disaster preparedness checklist.

Finally, if you are unable to care for your pet during the storm, be sure to find someone outside the evacuation area who can.