Benedict quarterback named SIAC Offensive Player of Week

ATLANTA, Ga. – Dominique Harris (Benedict) was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week alongside Michael Sims (Morehouse) who was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Rorrick Steward (Tuskegee) earned Defensive Player of the Week, released by the league office on Monday.

Dalton Hall (Tuskegee) was also tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Kelvin Murray (Morehouse) who earned Newcomer of the Week.

Harris completed 12-of-18 passes for Benedict career-high 215 yards and 4 touchdowns this past weekend against the Golden Bulls. The Mississippi native did not throw an interception and was not sacked as Benedict posted the most points (42) and most offensive yards (480) in Coach Mike White ‘s time at Benedict in 42-14 win over Johnson C. Smith. The senior quarterback rushed one time for 5 yards.