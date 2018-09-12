Gamecock basketball tipoff event scheduled for Oct. 5

South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball will usher in the 2018-19 season by hosting the first ever Gamecock Tipoff event on Fri., Oct. 5, at Colonial Life Arena.

Gamecock Tipoff will give fans the opportunity to meet the teams, receive autographs, participate in contests to win prizes and watch the Gamecocks showcase their skills on the court.

Admission is free for all students and fans. All seating will be first-come, first-served basis.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for either team for the upcoming season can place a deposit by visiting ItsGreatToBeAGamecock .com, or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

Fans should continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on this year’s Gamecock Tipoff.