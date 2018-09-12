Gamecocks cancel Saturday’s home game against Marshall

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks announced Wednesday afternoon Saturday’s game against Marshall has been cancelled, due to the threat of Hurricane Florence. The Gamecocks will look for an opportunity to play a 12th regular season game later this season.

“Whether or not the game could have been played, we made the decision we think is best for the state and those who are evacuating the coast,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “There is no question this is the right thing to do and the decision was supported by President Pastides, Coach Muschamp, our Board members and myself.”

The decision comes hours after revised forecasts show the potential for a greater impact on South Carolina from Hurricane Florence. The cancelation of the game will free up hotel rooms across the Midlands for evacuees and allows emergency personnel to be utilized in areas impacted by the storm.

“Marshall Athletics Director Mike Hamrick and I have been in constant contact throughout the week about the game,” added Tanner. “We are in total agreement that this is the correct decision.”

The Gamecocks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt. The game will be televised on the SEC Network at 4 p.m. ET.