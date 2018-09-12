Here are the schools closed Thursday ahead of Hurricane Florence
Closings for Thursday Sept. 13:
- ALL Richland One School District
- ALL Richland Two School District
- ALL Lexington One School District
- ALL Lexington Two School District
- ALL Lexington County School District Three
- ALL School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
- ALL Sumter School District
- ALL Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5
- ALL Clarendon School District 2
- East Point Academy
- Midlands Middle College
- Midlands Technical College
- ALL Bamberg School District Two
- University of South Carolina – Columbia
- Columbia International University
- Ben Lippen School
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
- Charleston School of Law
- Morris College
- Coastal Leadership Academy
- Gray Collegiate Academy
- Mevers School of Excellence
- Oceanside Collegiate Academy
- Royal Live Oaks Academy
- Virtus Academy of South Carolina
- Remington College
- Laurence Manning Academy
- Bethesda Christian School ( pre-school closes at 11 a.m. and full daycare at 2 p.m.)
- Kenneth Shuoer School of Cosmetology – St. Andrews Road and Garners Ferry Road campuses
*ALL Kershaw County School District – schools will operate on a half schedule Thursday Sept. 13.
Elementary school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. High schools will dismiss at noon.
Schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 14.
