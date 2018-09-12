Here are the schools closed Thursday ahead of Hurricane Florence

Closings for Thursday Sept. 13:

ALL Richland One School District

ALL Richland Two School District

ALL Lexington One School District

ALL Lexington Two School District

ALL Lexington County School District Three

ALL School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties

ALL Sumter School District

ALL Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5

ALL Clarendon School District 2

East Point Academy

Midlands Middle College

Midlands Technical College

ALL Bamberg School District Two

University of South Carolina – Columbia

Columbia International University

Ben Lippen School

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Charleston School of Law

Morris College

Coastal Leadership Academy

Gray Collegiate Academy

Mevers School of Excellence

Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Royal Live Oaks Academy

Virtus Academy of South Carolina

Remington College

Laurence Manning Academy

Bethesda Christian School ( pre-school closes at 11 a.m. and full daycare at 2 p.m.)

Kenneth Shuoer School of Cosmetology – St. Andrews Road and Garners Ferry Road campuses

*ALL Kershaw County School District – schools will operate on a half schedule Thursday Sept. 13.

Elementary school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. High schools will dismiss at noon.

Schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 14.

Check back regularly for updates