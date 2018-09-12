Here are the schools closed Thursday ahead of Hurricane Florence

Alondra De La Rosa,

Closings for Thursday Sept. 13:

  • ALL Richland One School District
  • ALL Richland Two School District
  • ALL Lexington One School District
  • ALL Lexington Two School District
  • ALL Lexington County School District Three
  • ALL School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
  • ALL Sumter School District
  • ALL Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5
  • ALL Clarendon School District 2
  • East Point Academy
  • Midlands Middle College
  • Midlands Technical College
  • ALL Bamberg School District Two
  • University of South Carolina – Columbia
  • Columbia International University
  • Ben Lippen School
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
  • Charleston School of Law
  • Morris College
  • Coastal Leadership Academy
  • Gray Collegiate Academy
  • Mevers School of Excellence
  • Oceanside Collegiate Academy
  • Royal Live Oaks Academy
  • Virtus Academy of South Carolina
  • Remington College
  • East Point Academy
  • Laurence Manning Academy
  • Bethesda Christian School ( pre-school closes at 11 a.m. and full daycare at 2 p.m.)
  • Kenneth Shuoer School of Cosmetology – St. Andrews Road and Garners Ferry Road campuses

*ALL Kershaw County School District – schools will operate on a half schedule Thursday Sept. 13.
Elementary school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. High schools will dismiss at noon.
Schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 14.

