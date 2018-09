Hurricane Florence: Shelter update in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State officials have set up shelters for evacuees of Hurricane Florence. As of Wednesday, one midlands schools was being used as a shelter, Ridge View High School.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier is there with more on what these facilities will be providing.

For a list of emergency shelters log on to https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/