ICYMI: Benedict’s football game with Fayetteville State canceled

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In preparation of Hurricane Florence’s track towards the Carolinas, the Fayetteville State University Department of Athletics has canceled all athletic activities, including Saturday’s football game against the Benedict College Tigers.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, staff, and fans is our highest priority,” said Fayetteville State Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. “Administration is taking the forecast serious by activating available precautions to prevent harm to all involved.”

The football game against Benedict has been canceled. No make-up date is scheduled.

Benedict will return to action on Sunday, Sept. 23 against Fort Valley State University in the Palmetto Capital City Classic in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.