Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Shell gas station on North Main: Deputies

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department are still searching for a suspect, who’s accused of robbing a gas station on North Main Street Monday.

Authorities say on September 10, just before 10 p.m., they responded to a robbery alarm at the Shell gas station on 6930 North Main Street.

Investigators talked to two employees who said a black male entered the store.

The witnesses say as he approached them, he reached under his shirt claiming to have a handgun and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t give him the money from the cash register.

After the victims gave the suspect the money, he fled the scene.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

