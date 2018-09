UofSC remains closed ahead of Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina has announced that it will be closed through Saturday Sept. 15, 2018.

Essential services such as housing, food service, and the student health center will continue to operate as normal, according to the university.

The university is also encouraging students, faculty and staff to stay at home and stay off the roads as the evacuation of the state’s coastal region proceeds.