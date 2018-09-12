What you need to know about the state’s price gouging law during ‘Florence’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Attorney General Alan Wilson enacted the state’s price-gouging law earlier this week.

Here’s what you need to know; The law is designed to prevent individuals from raising prices of necessities, such as food, lodging and gasoline, during times of disaster. It goes into effect when a state of emergency is declared and runs until the state of emergency expires or is terminated.

The state attorney general’s office also states that normal fluctuations in price are to be expected, but if you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are steps you can take to inform their office.

Note the time, place, address and name of the gas station or business:

Note the price you paid

Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses

Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price

Provide your name and contact information

The attorney general’s office says it will need that information to conduct a thorough investigation. You can email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953

In addition to monitoring gas prices, it is important to know what locations in your area continue to have fuel in the coming days, as some might run out or close due to weather, say officials.