All lane reversals for Florence will go back to normal today: SCDOT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation say that all lane reversals for Hurricane Florence will go back to normal today.

Officials say that the U.S. 501 reversal will end at noon.

The I-26 reversal will end at 6 p.m.

Make sure you stay off the roads mentioned after 6 p.m., or else you will be stuck in traffic.

For more information on the lane reversals, please visit SCDOT.org.

Please visit SCEMD.org to download the SCEMD app for updates on Hurricane Florence.