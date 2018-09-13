Clemson soccer schedules changed ahead of Hurricane Florence

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence on our opponents’ travel plans, changes have been announced for the Clemson men’s and women’s soccer matches scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 14. The Clemson women’s soccer team will now host Miami on Friday at noon, while the Clemson men’s match versus Syracuse has been postponed.

Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Miami officials in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for Friday’s women’s soccer match. As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information.

NOTE: The Clemson vs. Syracuse men’s soccer match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23. Match time will be announced at a later date.