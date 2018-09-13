Hurricane Florence forces cancellation of Allen-Brevard football game

BREVARD, N.C. – Due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Florence, the Brevard College vs. Allen University football game scheduled for 3 p.m. this Saturday at Brevard Memorial Stadium has been canceled. The decision was made as a result of Allen University, located in Columbia, S.C., closing its operations in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

A possible make-up date for the contest between the two schools is being discussed.

Allen returns home to face Middle Georgia State next Saturday, September 22 at 3 p.m.