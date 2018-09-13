SC DOT call center open 24/7 for Florence evacuation route information

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence, state officials are sharing important information about evacuation routes and area roadways.

The South Carolina Department Of Transportation reminds evacuating motorists to make sure your gas tank is full, drive carefully, be patient and expect some congestion.

For assistance with evacuation routes, you can call the SCDOT Call Center 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

Officials say the Call Center is open 24/7.