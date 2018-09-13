State Emergency Official on Florence “Don’t gamble with your life”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Florence.

It’s all hands on deck at the SC EMD Operations Center. Thursday afternoon officials said they would be working 24 hours a day until South Carolina is no longer in danger. The main focus right now is evacuations.

We spoke with an official from SC EMD who says “Don’t gamble with your life”

Authorities are also breaking down the lane reversals we saw earlier this week.

The reversals were put into effect to help move traffic away from the coast. I-26 will break down the reversals at 6 Thursday night, and US Highway 501 began at Noon Thursday. ABC Columbia’s Claire Richardson is live with updates from EMD.