Hurricane Florence: Columbia Mayor talks emergency preparedness

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane Florence is making unpredictable changes, and the City of Columbia is working to make sure they are prepared.

City leaders say they are meeting and working on safety measures.

ABC Columbia News spoke with City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin who says they held an emergency management meeting covering everything from emergency response to solid waste. Benjamin says they are holding meetings to make sure they meet the needs of city residents.

 

