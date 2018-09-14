Hurricane Florence- Red Cross Disaster Shelter to open in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Shelters continue to open in the Midlands to provide a safe place for evacuees.

Kershaw County government officials announced a Red Cross Disaster Shelter will open Friday at 8:00 AM at the Camden High School Cafeteria.

Officials say due to construction on York Street, the shelter can only be accessed from US 521. Please use the Faculty and Bus Parking Lot to access the shelter, say officials.

Per officials:

If you need sheltering, please remember to bring the following basic items:

Bedding

Clothing

Medications

Drinks and Snacks

In addition, Food for the Soul, located at 110 E. DeKalb Street in Camden, is currently operating as a 24/7 disaster shelter. Food for the Soul can be reached by phone at 803.432.4771.

Certified service animals are accepted at Food for the Soul and the Red Cross Disaster Shelter, however, pets are not allowed. For a list of pet sheltering locations within Kershaw County, please visit www.kershaw.sc.gov or call The Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242.