Hurricane Florence: SC DOT Call center open 24/7

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence, state officials are sharing important information about evacuation routes and area roadways.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says for assistance with evacuation routes, you can call the SCDOT Call Center 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

Officials say the Call Center is open 24/7.

Also, for updated information on shelters check here https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/

 

