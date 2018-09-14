SC Governor to deliver Hurricane Florence update in briefing Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a briefing on Hurricane Florence at approximately 2:30pm et.

McMaster will speak from the command center at the State Emergency Management Division, along with key state leaders.

ABC Columbia will carry the Governor’s briefing live on air and on-line. Plus, download our ABC Columbia app for Hurricane Florence updates.

State officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Florence. It’s all hands on deck at the SC EMD Operations Center. Thursday afternoon officials said they would be working 24 hours a day until South Carolina is no longer in danger.

The main concern right now is the potential for flooding, say officials.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.