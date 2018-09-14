SC Power Crews at the ready for Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the most widespread effects of this storm could likely be mass power outages.
SCE&G announced they’re prepared to respond to what could potentially be significant and prolonged power outages.
trucks are being staged at the Columbia speedway.
SCE&G officials say no matter what this storm brings, they’ll be prepared.

Officials say there are currently more than 500 crew members from South Carolina and from out-of-state ready to respond.

