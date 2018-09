SLED Officials warn against looters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SLED officials are warning residents and business owners to be aware of the potential for looters.

Earlier this afternoon SLED Chief Mark Keel announce law enforcement agencies across the state have been directed to be on the lookout for those trying to steal from properties damaged by the storm.

A business in Myrtle Beach even has “Looters will be shot” on boards.