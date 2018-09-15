Governor McMaster: Florence is here to stay for a while

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says that South Carolina should prepare for a long few days with now, Tropical Storm Florence.

McMaster says the storm is here to stay for a while.

The Governor continues to update the state from the Emergency Management Division command center.

McMaster says Florence is a different kind of storm, comparing it to Hugo by pointing out the differences. The Governor said Hugo was like a rocket through the state, but Florence is going to be with us for a while.

Here is the Governor’s briefing on the length of the storm.