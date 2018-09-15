Programming Alert :College Football on ABC

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Programming Alert: Due to our continued Florence coverage, if weather coverage interrupts football the ABC games can be seen on this-tv channel. 25.2 and cable.

