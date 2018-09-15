Programming Alert :College Football on ABC Sep 15, 2018 12:00 PM EDT Crysty Vaughan, COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Programming Alert: Due to our continued Florence coverage, if weather coverage interrupts football the ABC games can be seen on this-tv channel. 25.2 and cable. Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News, Local Sports, News, Sports, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders f... Tree is blocking Hayride Road: County of Lexington Florence: City of Columbia sets up Primary Informa... FEMA says be careful of Hurricane Florence rumors