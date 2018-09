Tree is blocking Hayride Road: County of Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – County of Lexington officials say a tree fell down on Hayride Road after 10:40 this morning.

Officials also say the roadway is blocked but the public works crew are on their way to clear the tree.

They advise you to please seek alternative routes for the time being to give the crew plenty of space to work.

