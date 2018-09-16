Clemson falls in latest AP top 25 poll
After beating Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon, 38-7 to improve to 3-0 this season, Clemson fell to #3 in the latest AP top 25 college football poll.
The Tigers had been ranked #2 the first two weeks of the season, but dropped one spot behind Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State Saturday.
Clemson now faces Georgia Tech Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Atlanta.
Here’s a look at the entire poll:
|1
|
Alabama (58)
|
PV Rank
1
Points
1,521
|2
|
3
1,416
|3
|
Clemson (3)
Record: 3-0
|
2
1,405
|4
|
Record: 3-0
|
4
1,357
|5
|
Record: 3-0
|
5
1,283
|6
|
12
1,241
|7
|
Record: 3-0
|
9
1,055
|8
|
Record: 3-0
|
8
1,034
|9
|
Record: 2-1
|
7
958
|10
|
Record: 2-1
|
10
947
|10
|
Record: 3-0
|
11
947
|12
|
Record: 2-0
|
14
841
|13
|
Record: 2-0
|
13
816
|14
|
16
790
|15
|
Record: 3-0
|
24
587
|16
|
Record: 2-0
|
18
556
|17
|
Record: 2-1
|
15
502
|18
|
Record: 2-1
|
6
486
|19
|
Record: 2-1
|
19
448
|20
|
Record: 3-0
|
20
399
|21
|
Record: 2-1
|
21
362
|22
|
Record: 2-1
|
–
193
|23
|
Record: 3-0
|
–
130
|24
|
Record: 1-1
|
25
86
|25
|
Record: 2-1
|
–
75