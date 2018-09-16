Clemson falls in latest AP top 25 poll

Mike Gillespie,

After beating Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon, 38-7 to improve to 3-0 this season, Clemson fell to #3 in the latest AP top 25 college football poll.

The Tigers had been ranked #2 the first two weeks of the season, but dropped one spot behind Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State Saturday.

Clemson now faces Georgia Tech Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at the entire poll:
 
1
Alabama (58)
SEC
Record: 3-0
PV Rank

1

Points

1,521
2
Georgia
SEC
Record: 3-0
3
1,416
3
Clemson (3)
ACC
Record: 3-0
2
1,405
4
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 3-0
4
1,357
5
Oklahoma
Big 12
Record: 3-0
5
1,283
6
LSU
SEC
Record: 3-0
12
1,241
7
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
9
1,055
8
Notre Dame
Division I FBS Independents
Record: 3-0
8
1,034
9
Auburn
SEC
Record: 2-1
7
958
10
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 2-1
10
947
10
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 3-0
11
947
12
West Virginia
Big 12
Record: 2-0
14
841
13
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 2-0
13
816
14
Mississippi State
SEC
Record: 3-0
16
790
15
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 3-0
24
587
16
UCF
The American
Record: 2-0
18
556
17
TCU
Big 12
Record: 2-1
15
502
18
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 2-1
6
486
19
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 2-1
19
448
20
Oregon
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
20
399
21
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 2-1
21
362
22
Texas A&M
SEC
Record: 2-1
193
23
Boston College
ACC
Record: 3-0
130
24
Michigan State
Big Ten
Record: 1-1
25
86
25
Brigham Young
Division I FBS Independents
Record: 2-1
75
Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.
