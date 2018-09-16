Clemson falls in latest AP top 25 poll

After beating Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon, 38-7 to improve to 3-0 this season, Clemson fell to #3 in the latest AP top 25 college football poll.

The Tigers had been ranked #2 the first two weeks of the season, but dropped one spot behind Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State Saturday.

Clemson now faces Georgia Tech Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at the entire poll: