SCE&G Customer Outage information

SCE&G Customer Outage phone numbers links

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SCE&G wants to remind you of tips to follow during and after Florence.

The utility company says customers can report outages by texting the word *out* to the number 4-6-7 2-3-4.

You can also report outages by using SCE&G’S mobile site on your phone or you can call

the number on your screen.

SCE&G is also warning people to stay away from downed power lines following the storm.

Also, if you’re a natural gas customer, officials say it’s not necessary for you to turn off your gas prior to the storm.

For outages and downed power line information visit https://www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies