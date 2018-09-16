SCEMD update on current Florence conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Florence becomes a Tropical Depression, SCEMD is giving updates and the State Emergency Operations Center is fully operational 24 hours a day until further notice.

Florence still has the potential to cause record amounts of rain resulting in flooding conditions in portions of South Carolina, according to the state. Officials also remind people never to drive around barricades and to follow directions issued by local public safety officials.

As of Sunday, these are the most recent reports

· There were 63 shelters open with approximately 4,000 people in shelters.

· Some 61,000 power outages in the state.

· Highest rainfall total so far is 13.3 inches in Marion County; totals are expected to go higher as rainfall continues in much of the state.

· There have been four confirmed storm-related fatalities; one in Union County, one in Georgetown County and two in Horry County.

· Interstate 95 is closed between Mile Marker 181 and 190 in Dillon County.

· Local road closures reported in Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown and Horry counties.

· Utility and debris cleanup crews are staged.

· High water vehicles are staged and being used for rescue duty.

· State law enforcement officers are on duty to assist local authorities.

· The FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team is on site.

· Anyone interested in volunteering can go to volunteersc.org to register.

· The Public Information Phone System has answered over 10,000 calls, many of the calls today concern issues around flooding, road conditions and re-entry. Citizens can call 1-866-246-0133 for emergency information.

· 27 dams in areas affected by the storm are being monitored.

For the latest information on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website at scemd.org.