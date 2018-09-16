Watch: Williams scores 1st NFL TD, Chargers top Bills

Greg Brzozowski,

BUFFALO (WOLO) – The long journey from Vance, South Carolina and wait to reach an NFL end zone has ended for Clemson alum Mike Williams.

After an injury-plagued rookie season, the former Lake Marion High School star and first round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers scored his first touchdown as a pro against Buffalo Sunday.

Williams broke a scoreless game open in the first quarter, as Phillip Rivers connected with him for a 10 yard strike. Mike had two catches in total, registering 27 yards. The Chargers defeated the Bills 31-20.

