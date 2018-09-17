Back to Class for Midlands Schools

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Midlands students are headed back to class.

Area districts announced schedules for Monday 9/17.

The following schools will be open:

Lexington One

Lexington Two

Lexington Three

Lexington Four

Lexington/Richland 5

Orangeburg Three

Orangeburg Four

Orangeburg Five

Richland One

Richland Two

Sumter Co. Schools

Kershaw Co. is on a 2 hour delay

Bethesda Christian School Childcare opening at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Preschool opening at 9:30 a.m.

The University of South Carolina will resume classes on Monday following the schedule of Richland County Offices, says a university spokesperson.

The university made the announcement Saturday night that it would resume its regular schedule Monday.

Last week, the university had announced that classes would resume Tuesday, and as a result USC says any students unable to return to Columbia for Monday classes will not be penalized for the absence.