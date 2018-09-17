Back to Class for Midlands Schools
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Midlands students are headed back to class.
Area districts announced schedules for Monday 9/17.
The following schools will be open:
Lexington One
Lexington Two
Lexington Three
Lexington Four
Lexington/Richland 5
Orangeburg Three
Orangeburg Four
Orangeburg Five
Richland One
Richland Two
Sumter Co. Schools
Kershaw Co. is on a 2 hour delay
Bethesda Christian School Childcare opening at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Preschool opening at 9:30 a.m.
The University of South Carolina will resume classes on Monday following the schedule of Richland County Offices, says a university spokesperson.
The university made the announcement Saturday night that it would resume its regular schedule Monday.
Last week, the university had announced that classes would resume Tuesday, and as a result USC says any students unable to return to Columbia for Monday classes will not be penalized for the absence.