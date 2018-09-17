Body of North Carolina toddler, Kaiden Lee-Welch, found in Florence floodwaters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While the hurricane-force winds have ended, the dangers posed by Florence are still achingly real for so many in the Carolinas.

A 1-year-old boy who was separated from his mother in North Carolina is the latest confirmed casualty.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams had located the body of Kaiden Lee-Welch, who went missing Sunday when he was swept away by floodwaters.

“Our thoughts and prayers for the little boy’s family and all the search team members and law enforcement officers who helped in this matter. Very sad situation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Monday.

His mother was driving on highway 218 when rushing water pushed the vehicle off the road.

Homes along the New River are flooded as a result of high tides and rain from Hurricane Florence which moved through the area in Jacksonville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. AP

A volunteer from the community pulls a boat holding a mother and her children during their rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Leland, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018. Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Elton Matheson, who rode out the storm, looks at the flooded waters in front of his home after Hurricane Florence hit Emerald Isle N.C.,Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. AP

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Hurricane Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018. David Goldman/AP







