Body of North Carolina toddler, Kaiden Lee-Welch, found in Florence floodwaters

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While the hurricane-force winds have ended, the dangers posed by Florence are still achingly real for so many in the Carolinas.

A 1-year-old boy who was separated from his mother in North Carolina is the latest confirmed casualty.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams had located the body of Kaiden Lee-Welch, who went missing Sunday when he was swept away by floodwaters.

“Our thoughts and prayers for the little boy’s family and all the search team members and law enforcement officers who helped in this matter. Very sad situation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Monday.

His mother was driving on highway 218 when rushing water pushed the vehicle off the road.

