Florence Donations being collected by ‘Columbia Relief’, here’s how to donate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–An organization is putting together the relief effort right here in the Midlands.

Columbia Relief has set up drop off locations across the area for items storm victims may need.

The organization is working in partnership with Harvest Hope, the Red Cross, the United Way and other organizations.

They’re looking for items like cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, food, and water.

Donation Drop/Off Sites:

First Nazareth BaptistChurch

Mad Platter

ColumbiaConvention&Center

Bailey LawFirm

South Carolina Republican Party

The Compass Food Pantry

Accountant Tax Source Inc

RThrift Store

A3 Communications, Inc. (Irmo,&SC)

South Carolina Democratic Party

Man of Honor Barber Grooming

701 Whaley

Craft and Draft

UofSC Alumni Association

UofSC School of Law

UofSC Rice&Athletic&Center

UofSC Visitor’s&Center

UofSC Leadership and Service Center

Harvest Hope:

• Columbia,Florence/Pee Dee,Greenville

Jim Hudson Dealerships:

• Lexus, Audi, Buick/GMC/Cadillac, Ford, Toyota

Nickelodeon Theatre

Building Better Communities Reid Chapel AME Church Family Life Center

Planet Fitness Cayce

Spring Valley Presbyterian&Church

First Presbyterian Church

Grace Church of Columbia

Whole Foods Market

Carolina Ale House (Vista)

Hub at Columbia

Kroger (Irmo)

Hyatt Place Columbia/Downtown/The Vista

Hampton Inn by Hilton Columbia Downtown

Virginia Wingard United&Methodist Church

Wild Wing Café (Vista)

Gibson’s on Forest

Bojangles’:

• 930 Elmwood Ave, 7339 Broad River Rd, 151 Harbison Blvd, Broad River Rd,

1130Bluff Rd, 2865 Sunset Blvd, 1200 Augusta Rd, 7385 Two Notch

Recommende Donations:

1. Cleaning supplies with bleach

2. Personal hygiene items

3. Clothing of all sizes (can be used or new but must be clean)

4. Non perishable food&items

5. Water