Florence Donations being collected by ‘Columbia Relief’, here’s how to donate
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–An organization is putting together the relief effort right here in the Midlands.
Columbia Relief has set up drop off locations across the area for items storm victims may need.
The organization is working in partnership with Harvest Hope, the Red Cross, the United Way and other organizations.
They’re looking for items like cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, food, and water.
Donation Drop/Off Sites:
First Nazareth BaptistChurch
Mad Platter
ColumbiaConvention&Center
Bailey LawFirm
South Carolina Republican Party
The Compass Food Pantry
Accountant Tax Source Inc
RThrift Store
A3 Communications, Inc. (Irmo,&SC)
South Carolina Democratic Party
Man of Honor Barber Grooming
701 Whaley
Craft and Draft
UofSC Alumni Association
UofSC School of Law
UofSC Rice&Athletic&Center
UofSC Visitor’s&Center
UofSC Leadership and Service Center
Harvest Hope:
• Columbia,Florence/Pee Dee,Greenville
Jim Hudson Dealerships:
• Lexus, Audi, Buick/GMC/Cadillac, Ford, Toyota
Nickelodeon Theatre
Building Better Communities Reid Chapel AME Church Family Life Center
Planet Fitness Cayce
Spring Valley Presbyterian&Church
First Presbyterian Church
Grace Church of Columbia
Whole Foods Market
Carolina Ale House (Vista)
Hub at Columbia
Kroger (Irmo)
Hyatt Place Columbia/Downtown/The Vista
Hampton Inn by Hilton Columbia Downtown
Virginia Wingard United&Methodist Church
Wild Wing Café (Vista)
Gibson’s on Forest
Bojangles’:
• 930 Elmwood Ave, 7339 Broad River Rd, 151 Harbison Blvd, Broad River Rd,
1130Bluff Rd, 2865 Sunset Blvd, 1200 Augusta Rd, 7385 Two Notch
Recommende Donations:
1. Cleaning supplies with bleach
2. Personal hygiene items
3. Clothing of all sizes (can be used or new but must be clean)
4. Non perishable food&items
5. Water