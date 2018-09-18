High school football schedule extended one week due to Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The SCHSL Executive Committee has extended the regular season for football to add a Week 11.

All games (Varsity and Sub-Varsity) originally scheduled for Week 4 (September 10th -14th), that have been postponed due to evacuations and/or weather may be moved to the week of October 29th – November 2nd. Regular scheduled games for Weeks 5-10 will remain as scheduled.

Additionally, the football playoffs for all classifications will now begin on November 9th, and the State Championships will now be scheduled for December 7th and 8th.

NOTE: Teams are still limited to their maximum number of contests for the regular season.