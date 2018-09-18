The Worst of the Flooding Still Ahead for Some

John Farley,

Although the rain from Florence ended on Sunday, the flooding is still getting worse for many folks near the coast. That’s because it takes a long time for all the water to flow from the smaller streams into the large rivers. This flood map shows how the water in the Waccamaw River near Conway is going to continue to rise right through at least Sunday. And it’s expected to break the all-time flood record that was set just 2 years ago by Hurricane Matthew.

