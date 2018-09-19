Consumer officials urge you to be cautious of Fake Charities during disasters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sadly, with so many open hearts that want to donate during a hurricane, there are scammers looking for open wallets.

The SC Department of Consumer Affairs has some tips for you to avoid being scammed by fake charities.

If you’re donating, the department says give to well known charities.

Also, know where your money is going and never give cash.

Officials say you should try to write a check so you’ll have a record of your donation.