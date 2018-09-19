President Trump surveys flood damage in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – President Donald Trump came to the Carolina’s today, getting a first hand look at flood damage and see the problems communities still face from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

The President toured a neighborhood in Conway, S.C. Wednesday afternoon with Governor Henry McMaster and Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.

“Washington is with you, Trump is with you. We are all with you 100 percent, and we’ll get through it,” the President said.

The President also toured damages parts of North Carolina tonight.