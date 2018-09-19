SC Farmers take a hit from Florence

Alondra De La Rosa, Angela Rogers,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hurricane Florence has caused damage to many local farms, ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers has the full story in the video above.

Categories: Local News, State
Tags: ,
Share

Related

President Trump surveys flood damage in SC
Coroner identifies mental health patients who drow...
Gov. McMaster suspends Solicitor indicted for frau...
2 Correctional Officers arrested by SCDC Police Se...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android