SC State’s Darius Leonard named AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 2.

Compiling 18 tackles (15 solo), one sack and one forced fumble, Leonard was the talk of the town following his superb outing at FedEx Field. He currently leads the NFL in both combined tackles (27) and solo tackles (21) through the first two weeks of the season.

Dubbed “The Maniac” by his teammates, some are surprised to see him make such a great impact so early, but Leonard himself doesn’t feel any pressure.

“(I’m) just going to try to take it play by play like I always do,” Leonard said. “I’m going to try to make every tackle, try to hit the ball each and every play. So no pressure at all.”

The 23-year-old Leonard played at South Carolina State, where he was an all-conference player, and was a second-round draft pick this year.

The Colts travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 3 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes their rookie linebacker can continue to make an impact.