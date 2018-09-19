SCHP troopers investigate fatal early morning I-26 accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating a fatal accident on I-26 this morning.

Trooper David Jones says at 5:40 a.m., the accident occurred on I-26 west bound near mile marker 106.

Investigators say a person driving a 2014 Chrysler Sudan was travelling east bound in the west bound lane and struck the driver of a 2018 Toyota truck.

Authorities say the driver of the Chrysler was killed and the Toyota driver suffered minor injuries; both were wearing seat belts.