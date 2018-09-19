Spraying for mosquitoes begins Wednesday night

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia will begin spraying for mosquitoes tonight in Downtown and Rosewood areas after the West Nile virus was confirmed in those locations.

The spraying will continue through the end of the week.

The first area to be sprayed includes the Neighborhoods of Barhamville Estate, Booker Washington Heights, Celia Saxon, CICC, Colonial Heights, Edgewood, Jaggers Plaza, and the Jones McDonald Community Club.

The second area includes parts of the Central Rosewood, South Kilbourne, and the Edisto Court Neighborhoods.

You can help the City prevent the spread of mosquitoes by doing the following:

Empty anything containing standing water

Clear drainage ditches of weeds and debris.

Clean your gutters.

Below is a copy of the map the City of Columbia provided showing the areas that will be sprayed to lower the mosquito population. Keep in mind, there are several chemicals used during this process that may cause problems for anyone with specific allergies to Permethrin or Tau-Fluvalinate

WEST NILE ALERT @CityofColumbia says two more dead birds have tested positive for the West Nile Virus discovered within the city limits. Another infected bird was found last month. Spraying for adult mosquitoes will begin Wednesday Sept. 19th in area shown below. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/Et31fCwX7K — Rochelle Dean ABC News (@RochelleDean) September 18, 2018

The City of Columbia has been alerted of two dead birds found within the city limits that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. In response, spraying for adult mosquitoes will commence in various areas on 9/19/18 and will conclude on 9/20/18. pic.twitter.com/sBCDK5lO9v — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) September 18, 2018