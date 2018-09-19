Spraying for mosquitoes begins Wednesday night

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia will begin spraying for mosquitoes tonight in Downtown and Rosewood areas after the West Nile virus was confirmed in those locations.
The spraying will continue through the end of the week.

The first area to be sprayed includes the Neighborhoods of Barhamville Estate, Booker Washington Heights, Celia Saxon, CICC, Colonial Heights, Edgewood, Jaggers Plaza, and the Jones McDonald Community Club.

The second area includes parts of the Central Rosewood, South Kilbourne, and the Edisto Court Neighborhoods.

You can help the City prevent the spread of mosquitoes by doing the following:

  • Empty anything containing standing water
  • Clear drainage ditches of weeds and debris.
  • Clean your gutters.

Below is a copy of the map the City of Columbia provided showing the areas that will be sprayed to lower the mosquito population. Keep in mind, there are several chemicals used during this process that may cause problems for anyone with specific allergies to Permethrin or Tau-Fluvalinate

