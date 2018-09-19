Ticket refund plan announced for canceled Marshall-Carolina football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Athletics Department will refund the full game ticket price for all ticket purchasers for the canceled Sept. 15 football game against Marshall University.

“I appreciate our fans’ patience through the process of canceling the football game on September 15th,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “We are looking to replace the canceled game with another game to be played later this season.”

At such time a new opponent is added for the 2018 football season, ticket information for that game will be announced. Season ticket holders will be given an opportunity to purchase their regular seats for the new 12th regular-season game when tickets go on sale.

Fans who bought their tickets from the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office will receive the refund via mail by mid-November. The refunds will be for the face value of the ticket purchased.

If you purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster or its associated outlets, you will receive refund information directly from that source. If you purchased tickets through Marshall, please contact Marshall directly. If you purchased tickets through any other point of purchase (Stubhub, etc.) please contact the seller directly regarding your ticket purchase.

For season ticket holders on a payment plan, the credit for the Marshall game will be applied to your remaining balance.

“I hope that our fans will consider donating directly to their favorite charity to help those in need following Hurricane Florence,” added Tanner. “Gamecocks have answered the call during the last several major storms and I know we can do it again.”

The Rice Athletics Center is one of five drop-off points at the University of South Carolina for those who wish to donate items for Hurricane Florence relief. Other locations include Russell House, USC Law School, USC Visitors Center and the USC Alumni Center. Items will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 21.