TV info, game times announced for this year’s Gamecock basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Game times and broadcast details have been finalized for the upcoming 2018-19 season of South Carolina men’s basketball, as the SEC released its full conference schedule details on Wednesday. Additionally, Carolina has released game times and network details for its non-conference contests. Details for the Oct. 26 exhibition matchup against Augusta University will be released soon.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Season ticket deposits are currently being accepted for the 2018-19 campaign. Prices remain unchanged, with full season packages starting for as low as $69 for the popular Mobile Pass season ticket. Like the past few seasons, fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the upcoming campaign can place a deposit by visiting ItsGreatToBeAGamecock .com , or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

2018-19 South Carolina Basketball Schedule

Oct. 26, Augusta University (TBA)

Nov. 6, USC Upstate (SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)

Nov. 9, Stony Brook (Hall of Fame Tip-Off/SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)

Nov. 13, Norfolk State (Hall of Fame Tip-Off/SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)

Nov. 17, vs. Providence (Mohegan Sun Arena/Hall of Fame Tip-Off/ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 18, vs. George Washington/Michigan (Mohegan Sun Arena/Hall of Fame Tip-Off/ESPN/2, 1:30/4 p.m.)

Nov. 26, Wofford (SEC Network+, 7 p.m.)

Nov. 30, Coastal Carolina (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

Dec. 5, at Wyoming (Stadium, 9 p.m.)

Dec. 8, at Michigan (FS1, 12 p.m.)

Dec. 19, Virginia (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

Dec. 22, Clemson (ESPN2, 2 p.m.)

Dec. 31, North Greenville (SEC Network+, 2 p.m.)

Sat., Jan. 5 – at Florida* (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)

Tue., Jan. 8 – Mississippi State* (ESPNU, 9 p.m.)

Sat., Jan. 12 – Missouri* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)

Wed., Jan. 16 – at Vanderbilt* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

Sat., Jan. 19 – at LSU* (SEC Network, 6 p.m.)

Tue., Jan. 22 – Auburn* (SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 26, at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge/ESPN/2/U, 2 p.m.)

Tue., Jan. 29 – Tennessee* (SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.)

Sat., Feb. 2 – at Georgia* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)

Tue., Feb. 5 – at Kentucky* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

Sat., Feb. 9 – Arkansas* (SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.)

Wed., Feb. 13 – at Tennessee* (SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.)

Sat., Feb. 16 – Texas A&M* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)

Tue., Feb. 19 – Ole Miss* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

Sat., Feb. 23 – at Mississippi State* (SEC Network, 6 p.m.)

Tue., Feb. 26 – Alabama* (ESPN/2/U, 7 p.m.)

Sat., March 2 – at Missouri* (SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.)

Tue., March 5 – at Texas A&M* (SEC Network, 7 p.m.)

Sat., March 9 – Georgia* (SEC Network, 1 p.m.)

March 13-17 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)