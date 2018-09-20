Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of butterflies will be seen across the State House grounds.

The Cathy B. Novinger Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancert takes place Thursday at 5:30pm

The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC will release hundreds of butterflies to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, as well as honor and remember those with this disease and other female related cancers, say organizers.

September is National Ovarian Cancer awareness month.

.