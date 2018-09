Lexington County Murder suspect arrested in Arizona, say Deputies

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say a suspect in a West Columbia murder is in custody, after he was arrested in Arizona.

Investigators say Jamal Coburn was arrested yesterday in the Glendale area by US Marshals.

Coburn is charged in connection with the August 24 murder of Corey Jamison at a West Columbia Apartment complex, say deputies.