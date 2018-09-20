No. 13 Gamecock women’s soccer falls to MSU, losing first SEC match in two years

Starkville, Miss. – No. 13 South Carolina women’s soccer (7-2-0, 1-1-0 SEC) fell in a tough match at Mississippi State (8-1-0, 1-1-0 SEC), 2-1, in overtime. The Bulldogs delivered the victory in the 93rd minute, despite the Gamecocks being aggressive through the final stretches of the match.

The match is the first decided in overtime for Gamecocks this season and the second-straight match against Mississippi State that has gone to overtime. It is also the first time South Carolina has allowed multiple goals this season.

“Credit to Mississippi State, they battled and worked hard and made it difficult for us,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “Mississippi State had a great shot to win it, and that happens if you let a team hang around. We will learn from this result and bounce back with confidence on Sunday.”

Lauren Chang buried the first goal of the match for the Gamecocks in the 12th minute on a penalty kick. Her fifth goal of the season was the Gamecocks’ first PK goal this season.

After the Bulldogs had sent a penalty kick high just a minute earlier, Mississippi State tied the match in the 53rd minute with a second penalty kick. The pair of penalty kick attempts were the first two the Gamecocks have allowed this season.

With the game tied, the Gamecocks stayed aggressive, earning three corners and taking seven shots in the final 37 minutes of the match. South Carolina took the first shot in OT as well, with Elexa Bahr sending one high in the 93rd minute.

Just 25 seconds later, Mississippi State scored the game-winning goal when a short pass from just outside the box set up an open opportunity for freshman Zakirah McGillivary for the 25-yard strike.

The loss snapped South Carolina’s 24-match unbeaten streak in the SEC, which spanned the past two seasons. Despite the loss, the Gamecocks led in all major statistical categories with 15 shots to 12 for the Bulldogs, seven shots on goal to four for Mississippi State and six corners to five.

South Carolina next shifts its attention to Kentucky, which is coming off a 6-0 loss to Florida. That match will be on Sun., Sept. 23, at 5:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium on ESPNU.

